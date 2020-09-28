NCR to stay under GCQ along with 5 other areas for entire month of October

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By ARGYLL CYRUS B. GEDUCOS

President Duterte has approved the recommendation of the Inter-agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to keep the National Capital Region (NCR) under the general community quarantine (GCQ) along with five other areas for the entire month of October.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Metro Manila, Batangas, Tacloban City, Iloilo City, Bacolod City, and Iligan City will be under GCQ for another one month.

Lanao del Sur, including Marawi City, is still under the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

The rest of the country, meanwhile, is under the modified GCQ or the quarantine level with less strict protocols.

Metro Manila, Batangas, and Tacloban were under GCQ during the last quarantine period (September 1 to 30) while Bacolod City and Iligan City were both under the MECQ.

Iloilo City, meanwhile, also reverted to GCQ after being placed under the MECQ on September 25. The MECQ period was supposed to last until October 9.

To date, the Philippines has recorded 307,288 COVID-19 cases, 5,381 of whom died while 252,665 recovered.

comments