Updated uniform GCTA manual OK’d for use

By JEFFREY DAMICOG

The Department of Justice and the Department of Interior and Local Government have approved the use of the newly revised uniform manual for Republic Act 10592, the Expanded Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) Law, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Monday.

“The updated uniform GCTA manual has been approved by the DoJ and the DILG and is now being used by the BuCor (Bureau of Corrections) and the BJMP (Bureau of Jail Management and Penology),” the Justice Secretary said.

RA 10592, which was passed in 2013, revised provisions of the Revised Penal Code (RPC) and granted more GCTAs to persons deprived liberty (PDLs) which would allow their much earlier release.

However, the DoJ had to form a committee in August last year headed by Undersecretary Deo Marco to review the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) and the uniform manual of the expanded GCTA law.

The review of the law’s IRR and uniform manual was prompted due to concerns that rape-slay convict former Calauan, Laguna Mayor Antonio Sanchez and other unqualified PDLs convicted of heinous crimes could be released due to their GCTAs.

Guevarra and Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano signed the GCTA’s revised IRR last Sept. 16.

