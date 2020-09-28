Velasco partymates sign manifesto of support for Cayetano

By BEN ROSARIO

PDP-Laban partymates of Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco were among the 202 congressmen who signed a manifesto that, in effect, gives House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano the support to disregard a term-sharing agreement with Velasco for the speakership.

This was confirmed by a source from the PDP-Laban camp Monday. However, the source refused to identify who among Velasco’s partymates have agreed to abandon his cause.

“But PDP-Laban members who signed the manifesto of support have explained that their intention was merely to ensure that the budget approval is not affected by the leadership issue,” the source said.

However, Ron Munsayac, another party executive, said PDP-Laban remains hopeful Cayetano will abide by the “gentleman’s agreement” that President Duterte, a party official, brokered last year in order to avert a possible breakup of the administration coalition in the Lower House.

“(The) party remains confident the term sharing will be honored by Cayetano as PRRD has expressed hopes he would,” said Munsayac.

The Velasco camp has been secretive of its moves to make Cayetano comply with the so-called “15-21” pact that gave the incumbent speaker 15 months to lead the House and Velasco, the next 21 months of the three-year congressional term.

Asked to comment on the reported signing of the manifesto, Munsayac said it is the popular belief among political leaders that everybody will toe the line as soon as Duterte airs his stand on the issue.

Duterte was scheduled Tuesday to meet Cayetano, Velasco, and Majority Leader Martin Romualdez in Malacanang to thresh out the controversy.

Also expected to attend the caucus are leaders of the various political parties that form the majority bloc in the House.

If Cayetano agrees to honor his commitment to step down on the 15th month of his speaker, Velasco is expected to takeover by around the fourth Monday of September.

By that time, the House should have already passed the proposed P4.506-trillion 2021 General Appropriations Act to finance government’s operations and programs.

In the five-page manifesto of support for Cayetano, 202 House members reiterated their “continued full and unequivocal support for Speaker Cayetano and the entire leadership of the House.”

“The burden of leadership comes with certain privileges, among which is the honor to represent our fellow citizens in matters of public importance. But with this also comes the challenge of living up to the high standards of our countrymen,” the manifesto stated.

“And in this, we the members of the Duterte administration Super Majority Coalition in the 18th Congress, now come together and pledge our commitment to the continued leadership of Speaker Cayetano as we strive to always put the best interest of the Filipino ahead at all times,” it added.

