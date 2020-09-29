Angel Locsin on alleged political plans: ‘propaganda’

BY NEIL RAMOS

For the nth time, Angel Locsin denied she is running in the next elections.

The actress recently took to Twitter to issue a statement on the matter deeming it all “propaganda.”

She wrote, “Magingat sa mga maling propaganda. Sino ang gumagawa at bakit may effort gawin ito? Magingat at wag magpaloko.”

Locsin went on to post a screengrab of a YouTube video headlining her supposed intention to run for a senate seat, which even quoted her as brazenly saying “Itutuwid ko ang mga mali!”

Several netizens were quick to believe the video, with some reposting it on various social media platforms.

While some of them expressed glee on the possibility, not a few made fun of Locsin.

Said one, “Ano gagawin mo sa senado, akting? ”

Another taunted, “Alam na namin agenda mo!”

It is understandable why her critics are worried.

Just recently, Locsin topped an online poll conducted by British research and analytic firm YouGov as Most Admired Woman in the country.

The study had Locsin going head-to-head with Duterte as Most Admired Man.

Duterte enjoyed an admiration score of 19.67% while Locsin had 15.03%.

Note both also held the top spots last year.

Following Duterte in the list is billionaire lawmaker-pugilist Manny Pacquiao (with a score of 10.65%) and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno (7.96%).

Lcosin, on the other hand, is followed by 2018 Miss Universe title-holder Catriona Gray (11.09%) and singer-actress Sarah Geronimo (7.48%).

Actress Liza Soberano, who topped the survey in 2018, is now at sixth place.

