Faithful warned vs fake seminarians

BY LESLIE ANN AQUINO

The Diocese of Mati in Davao Oriental has warned the faithful against individuals posing as Catholic seminarians to solicit money from the people.

In their announcement, the diocese said the individuals even wear a “sotana” to project themselves as authentic Catholic seminarians.

“Please be informed that there are individuals who introduce themselves as Catholic seminarians and are going house to house in some parishes in the Diocese to ask for solicitations or donations,” the diocese said in their Facebook page.

According to the diocese, said people are currently seen in Mati City.

The diocese stressed that these individuals are in “no way connected to the Diocese of Mati and they do not belong to our fold.”

“Let us be critical when there are people who come to us, asking for help, using the good name of the Catholic Church,” read the post.

“Do not hesitate to contact the office in the parish where you belong or the Chancery Office of the Diocese of Mati for confirmation,” it further read. (Leslie Ann Aquino)

