No Christmas parties for QC gov’t offices – Belmonte

BY JOSEPH PEDRAJAS

There will be no more Christmas parties at Quezon City government offices this coming December, Mayor Joy Belmonte said Tuesday.

The lady mayor issued an order to donate the money intended for the Christmas parties “to the underprivileged during this extraordinarily difficult time in our nation’s history.”

Belmonte said that it would be inappropriate for offices of the city government to still hold parties this Christmas season while many of its residents are experiencing hardships due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

“The money that would have been spent on office Christmas parties would do more good as donations,” Belmonte said.

Belmonte enjoined all offices and departments to adopt an underprivileged sector – including the urban poor, displaced workers, jeepney drivers, street vendors, indigent children, poor senior citizens – and must coordinate with the City Social Services and Development Department to identify the legitimate representative of their chosen sector on or before Sept. 30.

“The representative may be a non-government organization, civic group, charity, association or similar organization,” Belmonte said.

All offices and departments are encouraged to donate the amount equivalent to the funds they have raised and allotted for their Christmas party. It should be done not later than December 23, 2020.

Belmonte said that instead of holding parties, city hall employees are enjoined to celebrate the season at home, with friends and loved ones.

“Ang diwa ng Pasko ay pagmamahal at pagtulong sa kapwa. Mas mahalaga ito kaysa anumang uri ng pagdiriwang,” Belmonte said.

