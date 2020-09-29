P24 million worth of shabu seized in Bacolod, couple arrested

By Glazyl Masculino

BACOLOD CITY – Operatives on Tuesday arrested a couple who yielded P24 million worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Handumanan here.

Arrested by Regional Drug Enforcement Unit-6 (RDEU-6) agents were Carline Lunares, 23, and her partner, Nester Brinosa, 23, both residents of the said village.

Also nabbed was Carline’s brother, Richard Lunares, 30, of Barangay Bata. The elder Lunares is believed to be the couple’s runner.

Agents of RDEU-6, along with the Special Operations Unit 7, Philippine National Police (PNP)-Drug Enforcement Group, and City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) launched the operation after almost a month of surveillance.

The operation came after a series of big drug hauls in the province the past week.

Lt. Thurslie Castillo, RDEU-6 head, said Carline is listed a high value individual and one of the top priorities in the region’s campaign against illegal drugs. She is also reportedly connected to a drug group operating in the city.

Lunares is known as the “bodegera” or warehousewoman since other drug pushers in the area get their supply from her.

“With the help of our informant, we were able to transact with Carline’s brother, and upon our transaction with him, he was able to lead us to the said venue,” Castillo said.

Recovered during the operation were 2.4 kilos of suspected shabu, and the P11,000 marked money. Some of the recovered illegal drugs were already packed and ready for distribution.

Castillo said he cannot divulge other information related to the huge drug recovery yet since big drug personalities are involved in the drug trade.

