PBA BUBBLE: Players say hotel staff excited to see them

BY JONAS TERRADO

The first batch of players who arrived Monday is slowly acclimatizing themselves in preparation for a lengthy life inside the bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

Since checking in at Quest Hotel, players, coaches and staff of Magnolia, TNT, Meralco, Phoenix Super LPG, Terra Firma have been undergoing quarantine inside their rooms as part of protocols that will be observed.

Before settling in at Quest, players underwent a swab testing procedure with sanitizing and social distancing measures being practiced by everyone, including hotel employees.

“Actually nakakatuwa kasi talagang sinusure ng PBA na safe yung mga papasok dito sa hotel,” Magnolia’s Paul Lee said from his hotel room during Monday’s episode of 2OT.

Two persons are allowed each room, according to Lee and other social media posts of players Monday evening. In fact, they brought everything they thought are essential in preparation for a long grind in Clark.

In fact, Lee said he and roommate Jackson Corpuz will place a mini table in between their beds so they can have a spot to drink coffee.

Lee also said that Quest Hotel employees, also observing health protocols by wearing masks and face shields, are not only accommodating but also thrilled of having to host the PBA contingent.

“Nakikita mo sa mga mukha nila na kahit naka-mask sila nakikita mo sa mga mata nila na excited sila,” said Lee. “Siyempre may kasabihan tayo na sa mata makikita mo na kung masaya yung tao, and very accommodating sila. Yun nga bawal lumabas mga players pero pag tumawag ka sa telepono ang bilis ng response nila.”

The final batch of teams are due to arrive Tuesday to complete the cast for the Clark bubble.

San Miguel Beer, Barangay Ginebra, NLEX Rain or Shine, NorthPort, Alaska and Blackwater will also be tested and undergo quarantine on their hotel rooms before they and the five other clubs can start 5-on-5 scrimmages at Angeles University Foundation.

The scrimmages will last until the resumption of the PBA Philippine Cup on Oct. 11, also the AUF campus.

