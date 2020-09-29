PH 3×3 cagefest gets new backer

Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 found a new partner that shares the same passion it has for 3×3 basketball.

The first-ever professional 3×3 league in the country welcomed TM as its partner for the upcoming 2020 season of the league.

Kicking off this partnership, TM will be sponsoring the upcoming 12-team Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3X3 President’s Cup that is tentatively scheduled to begin this October.

For TM, this is an opportunity for Filipinos to take a moment from their stressful days to relax and bond with their families by watching the league’s action-filled games via online streaming as we wait for the day when live audiences can be allowed in sporting events again.

Moreover, this is Globe’s first move in trying to carve a niche in Philippine basketball.

“TM is one with the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 President’s Cup in championing the talents of our local players and bringing them to the international stage,” said Kristelle Dizon, Globe VP for Consumer Mobile Business.

“We continue to look for ways to help rekindle the passion of fans for basketball games by supporting Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 President’s Cup online. This will allow fans to watch and support their favorite teams while staying safe at home.”

The President’s Cup will feature 12 teams that will set out to compete against Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City Chooks composed of national team pool players Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Santi Santillan, and Troy Rike.

The tournament is seen as a way to help the squad prepare for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament next year.

“We are glad to have a partner in TM that shares the same vision as ours — to help bring the Filipino athlete to the global stage,” said Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 league owner Ronald Mascariñas.

The competing teams include Uling Roasters-Butuan City, Bacolod-Masters Sardines, Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, Palayan City Capitals, Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes MLV, Porac Big Boss Cement Green Gorillas, Bicol 3×3 Pro, Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors, Saranggani Marlins, Pagadian City Rocky Sports Valientes, and Petra Cement.

The Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 League was created to boost the country’s bid to qualify in the 3×3 basketball event in the Olympics and further put Philippines sports on the map. Since its launch, the league has had its inaugural season in 2019 and has sent multiple teams to compete in the FIBA 3×3 pro circuit.

