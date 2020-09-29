Signs look good for Abueva’s return after meeting GAB exec

By JONAS TERRADO

Phoenix Super LPG interim coach Topex Robinson whetted the appetite of PBA fans demanding for the reinstatement of Calvin Abueva with a social media post on Tuesday.

Robinson posted an Instagram photo of him and Abueva with a caption saying they are heading north.

“Northbound,” Robinson said, an obvious reference to the PBA bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

Abueva also raised the excitement by posting a selfie while wearing a white Phoenix Super LPG polo shirt.

“Waiting the signal,” said Abueva, who had met the conditions of PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial since being slapped with an indefinite suspension in June 2019.

Their Instagram photos came after the two met with Games and Amusements Board commissioner Eduard Trinidad at the government regulatory body for professional sports’ office in Makati City.

Marcial was non committal when asked by fans to bring back the man they call “The Beast” before the resumption of the PBA season on Oct. 11.

“Katulad po ng sinabi ko, ito po ay para sa ikabubuti ni Calvin, sa kabutihan po ng PBA at sa kabutihan po ng lahat itong ginagawa namin,” said Marcial, who appeared virtually in Tuesday’s PBA bubble presscon presided by BCDA chief Vince Dizon and CDC head Noel Manankil.

Fans voiced their displeasure after the PBA disallowed Abueva from Phoenix’s roster during last Friday’s deadline for teams to submit their 25-man lineup using the #LetCalvinPlay.

“Kung nagagalit po kayo sa akin, pasensiya muna po. Ito po ay para sa kabutihan po ng lahat,” said Marcial.

Meantime, the GAB is set to decide on whether to give back the professional license of Abueva during its next board meeting.

GAB chairman Baham MItra said the matter will be discussed after Abueva met with Trinidad.

Mitra didn’t say when the board meeting will take place but Phoenix is hoping that it can be approved before the PBA restarts its season with the Philippine Cup on Oct. 11 at Angeles University Foundation.

Even if the license is returned, Mitra said Abueva is still required to undergo a seminar.

“He will undergo a seminar on ‘Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards of a Professional Athlete’ once the GAB Board decides to give back his license,” Mitra added.

