What’s inside my bag? Lee, Thompson show viewers ‘essentials’ inside their baggage

By CARLO ANOLIN

PBA players have yet to discover what life would be like inside the bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

It will be business as usual for these players as they arrive at Quest Hotel on Monday and Tuesday.

Some of them recently took to social media their sentiments before leaving their family and home.

But for others, especially for Magnolia’s Paul Lee and Barangay Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson, excitement is all over the place too.

The two PBA stars shared their version of ‘What’s inside my bag?’ by letting their viewers take a sneak peek of their PBA bubble baggage.

A few days ago, Lee, with the help of his wife Rubie, had shared the recent shoe haul he received from Nike and sorted out his personal picks for the bubble.

This time around, the Magnolia guard showed his final preparation as posted on Rubie’s channel.

The 31-year-old Lee had a total of three luggage for his apparel and therapy equipment, three special bags for his 12 pairs of shoes, a box full of food, snacks and spices, and another extra bag.

“Poproblemahin ko na lang ‘yung pauwi,” Lee said in jest. “Oo, kasi wala na siyang helping hand [sa pag-impake],” Rubie added.

Thompson, meanwhile, pretty much prepared the same things. But for extra workout, the Ginebra standout brought handy gym equipment such as jumping rope, deflated yoga ball, and yoga mat among others.

His partner Pau Fajardo helped in preparing three luggage and one gym bag.

“Talagang ang hirap ng buhay OFW,” Thompson said jest. “Malalayo ka sa pamilya. Yun nga mga ka-Barangay, para kaming mga OFW kami. Ang daming dala.”

“Talagang sacrifice ‘yung gagawin namin ngayon. Nandoon na rin kami so susulitin na namin. Ta-try namin yung best namin para makakuha ng panalo sa mga laban na darating,” the 27-year-old Thompson added.

Upon arrival at Quest Hotel, players will undergo quarantine in their hotel rooms after swab tests before proceeding to 5-on-5 scrimmages at University Foundation. (Carlo Anolin) ###

