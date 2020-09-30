Duterte tells Cayetano, Velasco to honor ‘gentleman’s agreement’

BY BEN ROSARIO

President Rodrigo Duterte finally put his foot down on the Speakership row in the House of Representatives after he urged both – incumbent Speaker Alan Peter Cayeteno and Speaker-in-waiting Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco – to comply with “gentleman’s agreement” they forged last year.

That means Velasco will replace Cayetano at the helm although there will be no reorganization for the rest of the leadership components in the House of Representatives.

“There will be no reorganization for now. Tell me, how can Congressman Velasco lead if the outgoing speaker’s allies continue to find fault and bad mouth his leadership?” disclosed a senior administration solon who was present at the Malacanang caucus called on Tuesday by Duterte to resolve the Lower House leadership controversy.

Velasco will take over the House leadership on October 14, the date Cayetano was expected to tender his resignation.

This developed after Duterte reportedly made sure his wish that all parties to the term sharing agreement will abide by the gentleman’s agreement was clearly received by Cayetano and Velasco who came to the Palace meeting with at least seven of their key allies.

Comprising the Team Cayetano were Deputy Speakers LRay Villfuerte, Raneo Abu and Rodante Marcoleta; Reps. Abraham Tolentino, Jose Antonio Sy-Alvarado, Mikey Arroyo and the speaker’s wife, Taguig City Rep. Lani Cayetano.

On the other hand, Velasco was accompanied by Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero and Reps.Sharon Garin, Kristine Singson, Joseph Stephen Paduano, Jack Duavit, Mark Enverga and Salvador Leachon.

A source said members of Cayetano’s team chided Velasco right in front of Duterte after the President aired his wish that the gentleman’s agreement for a sharing of 15-21 months in the speakership post be observed by Cayetano and Velasco.

“Parang away pambarangay ang nangyari mabuti naman hindi kumibo si Cong Lord. He did not stoop down to their level,” the lawmaker said.

Leachon confirmed that congressmen allied with Cayetano “launched a personal attack” against Velasco during the caucus.

“Yes, that is true. Sinabi nila na kahit gusto nilang sundin ang wish ng pangulo ay si Cong. Lord daw ay nagtaksil sa agreement dahil may mga coup’etat daw na isinagawa ito,” Leachon told a television interview on Wednesday.

Leachon, however, belied the source’s claim that there was an agreement between Cayetano and Velasco to maintain the current leadership organization in the chamber.

Deputy Speaker and Camarines Sur Rep. Lray Villafuerte insisted that Velasco is bound to maintain the current structure because this is part of the term sharing pact.

If will be recalled, however, that it was the Cayetano speakership that may have violated this alleged part of the gentleman’s agreement when he sacked Davao City Rep. Isidro Ungab as chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations and Leachon as head of the Hosue contingent to the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal

Villafuerte and Bulacan Rep. Jose Antonio Sy-Alvarado, chairman of the House Committee on Good Government, were named by Leachon as among those who delivered unsavory speeches against Velasco.

The Duterte-brokered gentleman’s agreement involved only the position of the speakership which was contested by Cayetano, Velasco and incumbent Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez.

Under the agreement, Cayetano was given the first chance to lead the House but only for 15 months. Velasco was to take over next and will serve out the remaining 21 months. Romualdez, on the other hand, was to serve the whole three-year term as majority leader.

Leachon said Velasco, head of all PDP-Laban congressmen, would have easily won the speakershp race because he clearly had the numbers last year. However, the incoming speaker readily agreed to Duterte’s suggestion for a term sharing agreement because the Marinduque solon treated the president “like his own father.” (Ben R. Rosario)

