GMA’s Heart of Asia a big hit among viewers

In just three months after its launch, GMA Network’s digital channel Heart of Asia has successfully captured the viewers’ preference through its top-notch program offerings.

Proudly known as “Home of the best Asian dramas”, GMA Network – through Heart of Asia – brings to Filipino households an impressive line-up of Asianovelas namely “Fighter of Destiny,” “Marrying My Daughter Twice,” “The Big One,” “Princess Hours,” and “The Good Manager.”

Complementing these series are some of the most-loved GMA titles such as “Amaya,” “Ikaw Lang Ang Mamahalin,” “T.G.I.S. (Thank God It’s Sabado),” and “Legacy.”

Viewers can also tune in to hit Pinoy and foreign movies on the digital channel.

This Saturday (Oct. 3), “Paupahan” starring Master Showman German Moreno airs on the Strictly Pinoy block; while Action Flicks presents “To Kill with Intrigue” top-billed by Jackie Chan.

On Twitter, netizens expressed their delight over the airing of their all-time favorite programs and films on the digital channel.

User @for_keeps said, “Nandito na ang bagong digital Kapuso channel, kaya buong araw na tayong puwedeng manuod ng mga Kapuso Shows at mga Asianovela!”

Meanwhile, @titajuana12 tweeted out, “Natuwa ako ng bongga dahil nadiscover ko na palabas ang TGIS sa Heart of Asia channel. Bumabalik ang kabataan days ko. #titaconfirmed #90sAlaala #kabataandays #HeartOfAsiaChannel.”

“This is how Asia does drama. #HeartOfAsiaChannel #GMADigital,” wrote @JoshuaDimaala.

Heart of Asia is available on GMA Affordabox and on other digital TV boxes on free-to-air broadcast.

