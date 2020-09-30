Marian Rivera set to make theater debut

BY NEIL RAMOS

After making a name for herself as a bankable actress and product endorser, Marian Rivera is now to conquer another artistic platform: Theater.

She is set to appear in a virtual adaptation of “Oedipus Rex” as staged by Tanghalang Ateneo, as confirmed by writer and director Katski Flores via Instagram, recently.

Posting a screenshot of a virtual group call that included the actress, she wrote, “This is a launching pad. Welcome to the tribe, Marian Rivera! Enjoy and stay, will you?”

Rivera replied with a curt: “Maraming salamat.”

Yan Yuzon, who is also part of the play, expressed excitement with Rivera’s participation.

He described Rivera as “one of the country’s greatest film and television actors.”

“(I am excited) to be a student with her and everyone else on this squad trying to learn how we might be able to bring the theater to the people in the midst of a great pandemic,” he said.

Yuzon went on to reveal the play, titled “Password: 03d1pu5_R3x,” will be made available to the public via Zoom.

