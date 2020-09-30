PNP-Sorsogon clears former UST coach, no health protocols violated

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kristel Satumbaga

The Philippine National Police-Sorsogon City has ruled that former University of Santo Tomas coach Aldin Ayo did not violate any government health protocols during its training bubble in the city that put the province and the school in bad light.

In a seven-page memorandum dated Sept. 23, the Sorsogon City Police Station affirmed that “after careful evaluation and analysis of the pieces of evidence submitted… the actions performed by former UST head coach Aldin V. Ayo is in accordance with the health protocol and guidelines as per the existing Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease.”

The memorandum also reported that “there was no UST sanctioned team basketball training conducted at the domicile of Mr. Aldin V. Ayo nor was there any prohibited basketball activities conducted by his guests outside of his residence and within the jurisdiction of the Province of Sorsogon.”

Signatories were PNCO Investigator and Police Senior Master Sergeant Jungie A Vito, Investigation Officer and Police Major Pedro Jimenez, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Benito E Dipad Jr.

The memorandum also stated that the City Government of Sorsogon issued a Certificate of Acceptance for the players dated June 26 and July 22, and that all actions performed by the team were in accordance to health protocols and guidelines set by the IATF and the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) Group.

The said statement was supported by a certification from the Office of Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero dated Sept. 28, saying that the office is in “consonance with said Memorandum’s findings.”

The said bubble training sparked a swirl of controversy that led to the resignation of Ayo and UST athletic director Fr. Jannel Abogado as well as the departure of seven players.

It also led to UAAP banning Ayo from the league indefinitely.

comments