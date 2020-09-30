Uncut

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY RICA CRUZ

Dear Doc Rica,

I was born in France to a very Filipino household. So marunong pa rin ako mag-Tagalog. I came to the Philippines last December to go to the University here. Meron na rin akong mga naka-date na mga Filipinas and I must say that it is very interesting. Pero, I also get a very interesting reaction dahil hindi ako circumcised. I wonder kung meron bang advantages or disadvantages whether circumcised or uncircumcised ang isang lalaki.

Thank you so much

Cinnamon Roll

Bonjour Cinnamon roll,

Merong pre-conceived notion with Filipinos regarding circumcision. Nakikita kasi ito as a sign of manhood or coming of age for male Filipinos. Madaming mga myths at mga kwento tungkol sa mga tuli at hindi. Usually ang mga sinasabing dahilan sa pagpapatuli ay usually cultural, religion or aesthetic. But rest assured, sexual satisfaction and pleasure can be provided whether cut and uncut na mga ari ng lalaki.

Ang foreskin that is removed or cut during circumcision ay isang highly sensitive part of the male genitalia. Maihahalintulad ito sa clitoral hood ng mga babae. One difference is nagiging mas mababa ang rates ng UTI, penile cancer at ilang mga Sexually Transmitted Infections with circumcised men. But of course, this is not an excuse to not use protection when having sex.

Another difference is the tendency for smegma to accumulate with uncircumcised men. Normal itong secretion ng ari na maaaring maging mabaho ang amoy kapag hindi nalilinis. But of course, this comes down to hygiene. Hindi ito magiging issue kung maganda naman ang self-care habits mo.

I am not sure whether you are considering to undergo circumcision. It is a very unique experience here in the Philippines. But of course you can easily identify that it is more cultural than a necessity. And that it does not affect your capability to do some loving. Welcome to the Philippines, explore, enjoy but always be safe!

With Love and Lust,

Doc Rica

***

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, and Sex Educator. Follow her at facebook.com/ TheSexyMind and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG.

comments