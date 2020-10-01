Ruru Madrid earns BTS’ notice anew

BY NEIL RAMOS

Popular K-pop group BTS once again took notice of actor Ruru Madrid, liking his dance cover of their hit “Dynamite.”

Ruru’s dance cover, which has amassed about 4 million views and counting, has been featured in BTS’s official TikTok account.

Last July, Madrid also earned notice from V, one of the members of the group, posting a selfie.

V commented (as translated in English): “Ah seeing things like this make me think if i should just give up on working out… ”

Elated with the comment, Madrid retweeted it with a starstruck emoji.

Madrid is following up on the success posting on social media an acoustic cover of “Dynamite,” recently.

The video has already garnered more than 36,000 views as of this writing.

