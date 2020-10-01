Duterte defers motorcycle ride due to pandemic

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY GENALYN KABILING

President Duterte would love nothing more than cruising down the road on his motorbike.

But as the nation battles the coronavirus pandemic, the President has decided to defer his motorcycle trip and settled with admiring a selection of two-wheelers at the Palace instead.

The President’s former aide and now Sen. Christopher Go posted a new set of photos of Duterte checking out motorbikes parked outside the Malago clubhouse in Malacañang Park Wednesday night.

“Beteranong rider si Tatay Digong! Sobrang miss na ni Tatay Digong ang pagmo-motor. Next time na lang daw!!” Go said in a Facebook post.

The photos showed the President mounting on a Kawasaki motorbike and Suzuki scooter with the Presidential Security Group (PSG) guarding him. Go is also seen showing the motorbikes to the President.

The movement of the President has been limited by the PSG since March following the implementation of stricter health and security protocols in the face of the pandemic. His meetings have been mostly restricted at the Malago Clubhouse, a stone’s throw away from his official residence inside Malacanang Park in Manila. A few times, he returned to his hometown in Davao City. (Genalyn Kabiling)

comments