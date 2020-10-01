E-commerce platforms used for online sex trade – Belmonte

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY JOSEPH PEDRAJAS

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Thursday disclosed that some legitimate e-commerce platforms are reportedly being used for online prostitution.

That’s the reason why Belmonte asked the police to monitor and investigate these sites she was informed that several scantily clad women in sexy poses are being posted there, posing as only testimonials or “reviews” of products they have bought.

“I was sent screenshots by some women’s rights advocates of scantily clad women in sexy poses ‘reviewing’ undergarments on online platforms,” Belmonte said in a text message to Manila Bulletin-Tempo. “And the captions were in ‘double speak’ meaning hindi malayo na ‘yung product na sinasabi nilang maganda o perfect or kaaya-aya could also be referring to themselves.”

Belmonte said she found it strange “that several women post their photos only wearing underwear or other revealing dresses.

“Mukhang nakakita na naman ng bagong paraan ang mga sindikato gamit ang mga lehitimong websites para maisulong ang kanilang ilegal na gawain,” Belmonte added in a statement. (Joseph Pedrajas)

comments