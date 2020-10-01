Gabay Guro to honor teachers via star-studded event amid pandemic

BY NEIL RAMOS

The continued onslaught of COVID-19 put a stop to many things but not the annual Gabay Guro Grand Gathering.

Indeed, despite the tough times, Gabay Guro ensures the Filipino teachers will be given tribute for all their hard work and sacrifices through the PLDT Smart Foundation-spearheaded event.

Set to happen for the first time virtually, this year’s teachers’ tribute “Digitalization: Transitioning to a Better Normal” will be streamed live on Oct. 3, Saturday via Gabay Guro’s Facebook page and Youtube Channel starting at 3 p.m.

“Our teachers are the pillars of education. Amid the new normal, they pave the way for our children to have the best learning opportunities. It is through our Grand Gathering that we pay homage to the important role they play in transforming the lives of the next generation,” said Gabay Guro Chairperson Chaye Cabal-Revilla.

The grand gathering will be hosted by Edu Manzano, Iza Calzado and Xian Lim and will be headlined by Sharon Cuneta and her daughters Frankie and Miel Pangilinan, Gabby Concepcion, Gary Valenciano, Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid and daughter Leila, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Karylle, Martin Nievera, Pops Fernandez, Piolo Pascual and son Inigo, Bea Alonzo, Ian Veneracion, Lani Misalucha, Jed Madela, Jaya, Jona, Derek Ramsay, Dingdong Avanzado and daughter Jayda, Maymay Entrata, Edward Barbers, Kyla, KZ Tandingan, Sam Concepcion, Juris, Julie Anne San Jose, Mark Bautista, Joey G., Luke Mijares, Jinky Vidal, Klarisse, Ebe Dancel, Paolo Santos, Zephanie Dimaranan, TNT Boys, Nyoy Volante, Raimund Marasigan, Teddy Corpuz, Randy Santiago, Christian Bautista, Jugs Jugueta, and brothers Rayver and Rodjun and Ella Cruz.

A lot of exciting prizes await participating teachers, including cash prizes from PLDT Managers Club Inc. (MCI), Metro Pacific Water, Paymaya, Telescoop, PECCA, Devant, Metro Pacific Water and RCBC, a Chery Tiggo from Chery Auto Philippines, laptops from Asus and SGV Foundation, tablets from PWC, Prepaid Home Wifi units, SmartBro Pocket Wifi units, air condition units from Condura, accident and covid insurance from InLife Sheroes, mobile phones from Smart and TNT, wifi repeaters from Huawei, gift certificates from Dunkin Donut and Penshoppe and more.

The event is expected to draw in over 50,000 teachers nationwide.

Teachers may join the Grand Gathering by downloading the Gabay Guro App.

By registering, teachers will have a chance to win some of the exciting prizes.

Since 2007, Gabay Guro has been empowering teachers across the country through its seven (7) key pillars: Classroom Donations, Connectivity and Computerization, Scholarships; Teachers’ Trainings; Livelihood Programs; Digital Innovation; and the Teacher’s Tribute.

Since its founding, Gabay Guro has built and donated over 55 classrooms nationwide and provided over 2,000 scholarship grants through its partner schools which have been equipped with new computers and broadband connectivity.

Of its scholars, 1,047 have graduated, with 325 finishing with honors. Gabay Guro has also proudly produced 840 Licensure Examination for Teachers passers as of 2019.

Over the years, more than 60,000 educators have also benefitted from Gabay Guro’s twelve (12) regular training programs including: Teacher’s Treasure Chest; English Proficiency Program; Personality Development; Emotional Intelligence; Teachers’ Armor; Leadership Training; IT Sustainability and Literacy; and Unleashing Creativity in Teaching and more.

Gabay Guro also links schools to communities and industries through workshops and seminars.

For the past years, Gabay Guro travels across the country to bring more smiles to educators with a series of regional Teacherfest events, a localized tribute program for teachers, including Ilocos Norte, Bulacan, Cebu, Butuan, Bataan, Navotas and a lot more.

Gabay Guro’s efforts have also been recognized by various award-giving bodies in the Philippines and abroad including Gawad Tanglaw, Anvil Awards, Philippine Quill Awards, Philippine Association of National Advertisers (PANA) Awards, and the CMO Asia Awards in Singapore.

For more details about the PLDT-Smart Foundation’s Gabay Guro program, please visit gabayguro.com.

