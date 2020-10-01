GMA-7 journalists join Deped’s Teacher-Broadcaster Training Program

GMA broadcast journalists Jessica Soho, Arnold Clavio, Kara David, Sandra Aguinaldo, and Atom Araullo are taking part in the Department of Education (DepEd)’s Teacher-Broadcaster Training Program to help teachers effectively deliver lessons through television.

They are among the media personalities who are lending their expertise on presenting via television and producing video content.

They will train selected teachers tapped by DepEd in preparation for the opening of classes where blended learning methods will be used.

In her message to teachers, Soho admits being humbled by the task of training them.

“Hindi ko alam kung may karapatan ang mga journalist na katulad ko na magturo sa inyo. Paano pa ba tuturuan ang mga nagtuturo? Gaya po ng nasabi na, walang propesyon sa mundo na hihigit o mas dadakila pa sa pagtuturo,” shares Soho, adding that she is proud to say that she comes from a family of educators.

“Sa totoo lang po, wala tayong masyadong pinagkaiba. Journalists have three basic functions or tasks: to inform, to enlighten, and like you, dear teachers, to educate. We also have the same method of teaching: by telling stories. Welcome to your New Normal, dear teachers. Kayo rin po, simula sa school year na ito, ay mga TV producer at content generator na rin,” she adds.

Soho currently hosts “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho” on GMA and anchors GMA News TV’s flagship newscast “State of the Nation with Jessica Soho.”

Clavio, on the other hand, is seen regularly on “Unang Hirit,” “Alisto,” and late-night newscast “Saksi.” He also anchors “Dobol A sa Dobol B” on Super Radyo DZBB 594 kHz.

Also set to train teacher-broadcasters is David who is one of the hosts of “I-Witness.” She also leads GMA News TV’s “Brigada” and “Bright Side.”

Meanwhile, Aguinaldo is one of the Network’s seasoned broadcast journalists. As an “I-Witness” host, a number of Aguinaldo’s stories focus on education.

Rounding up the Kapuso news personalities is Araullo, who anchors the pioneering mobile journalism newscast “Stand for Truth.” On top of being part of “I-Witness,” Araullo hosts the bi-monthly docu program “The Atom Araullo Specials.”

In support of the government’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the country and to provide Filipino students access to quality education while keeping them safe at home, GMA Network earlier announced that it is offering the free use of two of its digital television channels for the implementation of the government’s blended learning program. These digital channels are included in the list of networks that will air DepEd TV’s lessons in time for the adjusted opening of classes for School Year 2020-2021 this October.

