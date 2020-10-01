Great Filipino films – 6

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

This is the last installment of Highspeed’s series on the great Filipino films the last 100 years.

The films listed here are circa ‘30s, ‘40s, ‘50s, ‘60s. Their directors are all gone now.

Eduardo de Castro – “Zamboanga”

Carlos Vande Tolosa – “Bituing Marikit,” “Giliw Ko,” “Darna at ang Babaeng Lawin”

Vicente Salumbides – “Ibong Adarna,” “Florante at Laura”

Gregorio Fernandez – “Higit sa Lahat,” “Malvarosa”

Tony Cayado – “Mga Ligaw na Bulaklak”

Manuel Silus – “Biyaya ng Lupa”

Augusto Buenaventura – “Ito ang Pilipino,” “Patria Adorada”

Armando de Guzman – “Maruja”

Cesar Gallardo – “Geron Busabos”

Fernando Poe Jr. – “Mga Anghel na Walang Langit,” “Panday”

