Volleyball star Valdez surprises ‘ball boy’ with a bike

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kristel Satumbaga

Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez made another surprise gesture when she gifted a volleyball league personnel a brand new bike.

In her Instagram post, Valdez shared a video of her surprising a ball retriever named Loy through the help of Bisikleta Manila.

“Dahil ‘Ber months na, magbibigay naman tayo ng kasiyahan sa mga kasamahan natin sa volleyball,” Valdez said.

Valdez said Loy was one of the people affected by the pandemic since volleyball tournaments are still prohibited at the moment.

She hopes the bike would help him get through work challenges brought by the pandemic.

It can be recalled that Valdez caught her parents by surprise when she gifted them a brand new car.

Meanwhile, Gretchen Ho shared that her “Donate A Job, Save a Job” project has already distributed 288 bikes to six cities.

Her program also received a donation of 100 bikes from Grace Christian High School Batch ’75 which they gave away to Marikina and Valenzuela residents.

comments