Army man in PMA shooting rampage dies

BY ZALDY COMANDA

BAGUIO CITY – An Army soldier, who was wounded when a colleague went on a shooting rampage at the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) last Tuesday, died on Thursday at the Baguio City General Hospital (BCGH).

Army Staff Sergeant Vivencio Raton succumbed to gunshot wounds at 5 a.m. Thursday.

Raton and Staff Sergeant Vivencio Turqueza of the Philippine Air Force were shot by Airman Second Class Christopher Lim at their barracks on Tuesday, September 29, after they had a heated argument.

Turqueza died on the spot, while Raton and Lim were immediately brought to the PMA Hospital before they were taken to the BCGH.

PMA spokesperson Maj. Cherryl Tindog said Lim, who was earlier reported to be suffering from a health problem, died at 2:24 p.m. at the BCGH.

Tindog said Lim died after shooting himself in the jaw following his attack on Turqueza and Raton.

According to a military report, Turqueza and Raton were at their barracks on September 29 when Lim joined them but later got in a heated argument with them.

Lim reportedly left Turqueza and Raton only to return later armed with an M-16 rifle, which he used in shooting the victims.

Tindog said the entire academy community was deeply saddened with the untimely demise of the three military enlisted personnel, and was extending its heart-felt condolences to the bereaved families.

“In as much as this incident is an isolated case, the PMA community is doing its very best to ensure that no similar case will happen in the future,” she said.

