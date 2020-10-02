Erwin Tulfo back at PTV primetime newscast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

“Para sa bayan” (for the nation)!

This is the mission that drives broadcast journalist Erwin Tulfo to take the helm of People’s Television Network’s primetime newscast “Ulat Bayan.”

“More than ever, especially with this pandemic, the Filipinos need a constant, reliable news source. That is why I am here at the government’s premier station, to do exactly that,” said Tulfo.

Joining Tulfo in the daily one-hour news program are Aljo Bendijo, Alex Santos and Dianne Querer.

In the revamped newscast, “Ulat Bayan” features exclusive reports and investigative series, on top of the comprehensive coverage of national and local reports.

Aside from Tulfo, the early weeks of “Ulat Bayan” showcased special reports from its other anchors Querer, Bendijo and Santos. These reports covered wide-ranging topics from public accountability, erring public officials and controversial government projects.

From left: Alex Santos, Erwin Tulfo, Diane Querer, and Aljo Bendijo.

“We are happy our General Manager Katkat De Castro is herself a former journalist and producer. She is encouraging us to do what needs to be done to make our show at par with other mainstream programs,” Tulfo added.

Known as Power 4, these broadcasters combine their decade-long journalistic experiences to up the ante of the state-run television network.

“For the four of us, we discuss what we need to banter on air to present things in their best light. Pandemic na nga so, we try to lighten up and be inspirational also. We see to it we end with a happy and hopeful note too,” Tulfo added.

Initial audience metrics have so far indicated that the public has been receptive and supportive of the rebranded PTV.

“Keep watching us, every day 6 pm to 7 pm. Learn, be informed and see where your taxes go to better your lives by the kind of show we bring,” Tulfo said.

comments