Man’s head in ice box

BY MINKA TIANGCO

Police are investigating the death of a traffic enforcer whose severed head was found inside an ice box in the middle of a street in Sta. Cruz, Manila Thursday, hours after he was abducted by unidentified men in Navotas City.

Capt. Henry Navarro, Manila Police District (MPD) homicide division chief, identified the victim as Oliver Ignacio, 37, a Navy reservist and resident of Barangay San Roque, Navotas.

Navarro said two tricycle drivers discovered the styrofoam ice box containing Ignacio’s head on Florentino Torres Street in Sta. Cruz. They immediately reported the incident to the police.

The incident that spread on social media reached Ignacio’s wife. She checked the funeral parlor where the head was brought and identified it was her husband’s.

She went to the MPD to give her formal statement, Navarro said.

Ignacio’s wife told the police that she received a call from her relatives telling her that the victim was abducted from his house by several unidentified men onboard a sports utility vehicle (SUV) at around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

She claimed that her husband did not have any enemy.

However, Navarro said they cannot properly interrogate Ignacio’s wife yet as she is still in a state of shock.

The victim’s other body parts have yet to be found, police said.

Navarro said they will conduct backtracking through a closed-circuit television footage to trace the SUV’s route.

