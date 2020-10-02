Oscar Lopez, Eugenio Lopez III resign from Lopez Holdings board

BY JAMES A. LOYOLA

There has been a changing of the guards at Lopez Holdings Corporation with the resignation of Chairman Emeritus Oscar M. Lopez and Vice Chairman Eugenio Lopez III for “personal reasons.”

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the firm said the two Lopezes had “served as directors of the corporation since inception. The board of directors thanked them for their tremendous contribution to Lopez Holdings for 27 years.”

At the organizational meeting that followed the annual meeting of shareholders, the remaining directors filled the vacated seats by electing First Philippine Holdings Corporation (FPH) chairman Federico R. Lopez and ABS-CBN Corporation chairman Martin L. Lopez. FPH and ABS-CBN are major investees of the company.

Ambassador Manuel M. Lopez, chairman of the company since 2010, was elected chairman emeritus. Federico R. Lopez, treasurer of Lopez Holdings since 2010, was elected chairman while Martin L. Lopez was elected as vice chairman.

Miguel L. Lopez, executive vice president of Lopez Holdings, was elected as treasurer. He is also a member of the board of directors and treasurer of Rockwell Land Corporation. (James A. Loyola)

