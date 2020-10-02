P8.4-M marijuana destroyed in Cebu

BY CALVIN CORDOVA

CEBU CITY – Marijuana plants worth P8.4 million were uprooted in Balamban town, Cebu.

Operatives of the Intelligence Unit of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), Naval Forces Central and agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Central Visayas discovered the plantation in a mountainous area early morning last Thursday.

At least 21,000 marijuana plants were uprooted during the operation, according to Police Lt. Col. Randy Korret, chief of CPPO’s intelligence unit.

Korret said the alleged cultivator of the marijuana plantation identified as Jhonrick Coca eluded arrest.

“We will be filing charges against the cultivator even if he eluded arrest,” said Korret.

Korret said they were able to discover the plantation through a tip from a concerned citizen. (Calvin Cordova)

