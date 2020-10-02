Partying banned in Boracay

BY HANAH TABIOS

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat has restricted nightlife on Boracay Island which has reopened to more local tourists last Thursday.

In a television interview over ONE News, the Tourism chief stressed that even with the gradual reopening of the country’s largest tourism market, safety is still the priority.

“I told the mayor and the governor na wala na munang parties at walang drinking (in public) kasi kapag lasing mawawala na ang physical distancing. I know people go to Boracay to party but I think now is not the time because we have to be careful,” she said.

Puyat said indoor gatherings will follow the national government’s COVID-19 task force’s guidelines for areas under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) which allows 50 percent venue capacity provided that the health and safety protocols are observed.

“They can gather but not the old “party” concept Boracay was known for in the past,” she added.

The island has been under MGCQ since June and has maintained a zero COVID-19 case and Puyat has strongly urged visitors to be responsible travelers to keep this. (Hanah Tabios)

