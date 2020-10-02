Rain or Shine vets put up ‘mini store’ inside PBA bubble

By Waylon Galvez

A mini store inside the PBA bubble?

Well, that seems to be the new business of Rain or Shine teammates Beau Belga and Ryan Araña.

Cooking Oil? Check.

Ketchup? Check.

Instant Coffee? Check.

Rice? Check.

Canned Goods? Check.

Detergent Powder? Check.

The ‘Belga- Araña Sari-Sari Store’ all got it and more.

“May mga parating pa kami sa next batch ng delivery,” said Araña in a message to Manila Bulletin-Tempo Thursday.

Belga said it was actually for fun when he posted on his social media account a photo of the items with a caption, “Araña -Belga Sati-Sari Store now open to serve. #PBAbubble”

“Lokohan lang yun pang-post lang,” said Belga in a separate message. “Sa amin talaga ni Ryan yung mga yun hati kami. Kami kasi ang magka-roommates dito sa hotel namin.”

However, there were teammates – James Yap in particular – who want to buy something from their store. Alaska forward Vic Manuel and Phoenix Fuel forward Calvin Abueva also inquired.

“Gusto nila yung ketchup e,” said Araña, adding that their former ROS teammate Paul Lee, who is now with Magnolia, wants to buy a cup noodles for “ramen night in the bubble”.

Araña said that he and Belga didn’t plan any of the food and other things they brought inside the ‘bubble’ – which also include a rice cooker as well as a portable washing machine.

“Alam ko magka-roommate kami pero hindi kami nagusap kung ano mga dadalin namin,” said Araña.

“Palagi na din kasi kaming magkasama sa out of town ni Beau kaya basang-basa ko na siya kapag dating sa mga ganito. Siya din alam niya kung ano mga puwede kong dalin,” he added.

While it is all for fun, both Araña and Belga made it clear of one thing when it comes to their store.

“Bawang utang, bawal lista,” said Araña in jest.

Belga said they have enough stocks and that their goods would definitely last for two months, and that means Rain or Shine must go deep in the playoffs round of the Philippine Cup, which starts Oct. 9 in Clark, Pampanga.

