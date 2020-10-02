Should Pacquiao retire after fighting McGregor? Team Lakay coach weighs in

By CARLO ANOLIN

At his age, Manny Pacquiao, 41, proved to the world he’s still a force to be reckoned with inside the boxing ring.

Boxing fans became witnesses to that when Pacquiao defeated American Keith Thurman via split decision to bag the WBA super welterweight title July last year.

Pacquiao, who was 40 at that time, defied age by beating the younger Thurman, who was nine years junior of him.

And just recently, Pacquiao’s camp announced that he will be fighting former UFC champion Conor McGregor, 32, another foe who’s younger than him.

While negotiations are still underway, one question continues to pop up: When will be Manny Pacquiao’s last fight?

If it were up to famed Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao, the Pacquiao-McGregor should mark as the swan song for the eight-division world boxing champion.

“Sa akin lang sana, dapat ‘yun na ‘yung last niya,” Sangiao told Manila Bulletin in a recent interview. “Meron talaga ring hangganan ‘pag atleta. Though [‘yung] fitness o pagiging fit, continuous ‘yan.”

But as far as boxing is concerned, the 41-year-old Sangiao is giving 100 percent support to Paccquiao against McGregor despite the age difference, citing Manny’s advantage in terms of experience and speed.

“Iba pa rin si Manny pag naglalaro, humble pa rin yan. Kahit sinong mga nakakalaro niyan — mga trashtalkers man — maganda pa rin pinapakita niya. ‘Yun ang tingin ko rin bakit maraming naniniwala pa rin at umiidolo sa kanya,” added Sangiao, who rose to fame as a wushu gold medalist in the 2001 Southeast Asian Games before making a name in mixed martial arts from 2003 to 2009.

Team Lakay’s Edward Kelly, an avid fan of Pacquiao, also agreed that the 41-year-old boxing icon should throw in the towel, adding that the boxer-turned-senator “has nothing left to prove.”

Who knows? Just like Sangiao, maybe Pacquiao finds his new calling as a coach to young Filipino boxers while juggling his duties in the Senate.

