Ted Failon finds new home on Radyo5

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY NEIL RAMOS

Multi-awarded radio and television broadcaster, Ted Failon is to start a new journey in his new home, Radyo5.

He, together with co-host DJ Chacha, will be heard daily live via the aptly titled “Ted Failon and DJ Chacha @ Radyo5” starting Monday, Oct. 5.

Note the show will also be simulcast on TV5 and One PH.

In a recent interview, Failon expressed excitement with the fresh opportunity that landed on his lap with his longtime home, ABS-CBN, now undergoing a difficult transition.

“Matagal ko nang gustong gawin itong show and I think everything fell into place at the right time. I could only be thankful to Radyo5 for the opportunity,” he said.

He made clear he left the Kapamilya Network without rancor.

“Nagpaalam naman tayo ng maayos sa ating mga kasama doon,” he said.

Failon rose to fame in the early ’90s as a sharp commentator.

Since then, he has earned multiple recognition including the prestigious Ka Doroy Broadcaster of the Year Award as bestowed by the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster Sa Pilipinas.

“ABS-CBN was my home sa mahabang panahon at marami tayong narating sa buhay dahil sa tulong ng pamunuan ng ABS-CBN and I’m grateful but I have a new home now and I’m thankful that Radyo5, specially Luchi Cruz-Valdes, gave me this chance,” Failon intoned.

For his new show, Failon personally handpicked DJ Chacha as partner noting, “ang rapport kasi hindi mo mapepeke yan or maiimbento. It happens naturally. At ako, I think, may maganda kaming rapport ni DJ Chacha na perfect para sa timpla ng programa.”

“Ted Failon and DJ Chacha @ Radyo5” is to serve breaking news, energetic music, witty commentary and inspiration to listeners.

The tandem will also be featuring entertainment vignettes, feel-good stories, and social media trends.

Their show will also have a segment where personalities, newsmakers and even ordinary citizens, are recognized for their public service initiatives.

“Ted Failon and DJ Chacha on Radyo5” will air via 92.3 in Mega Manila , 102.3 in Bacolod, 101.9 in Cebu, 101.5 in Cagayan De Oro, 97.5 in General Santos, and 102.3 in Baguio City from 6 – 10 a.m.

You may also watch the live simulcast from 6-8 a.m. on TV5 and One PH.

comments