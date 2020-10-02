The kingdom of heaven

Gospel: MT 18:1-5, 10

THE disciples approached Jesus and said, “Who is the greatest in the Kingdom of heaven?” He called a child over, placed it in their midst, and said, “Amen, I say to you, unless you turn and become like children, you will not enter the Kingdom of heaven. Whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the Kingdom of heaven. And whoever receives one child such as this in my name receives me. “See that you do not despise one of these little ones, for I say to you that their angels in heaven always look upon the face of my heavenly Father.”

Jesus preaches about the Kingdom of his heavenly Father and how this Kingdom has already come to people. He accompanies his preaching with signs and wonders called “miracles.” Yet, Jesus’ disciples fail to understand that these miracles point to an entirely different Kingdom. His disciples are thinking of a power grab, while Jesus proclaims a change of heart and mind by teaching people the way of God.

When the disciples ask Jesus who is the greatest in the Kingdom of heaven, he puts a child in their midst. It is a risky move because as a rabbi, Jesus is not supposed to be seen in the company of a child. But Jesus is not dependent on human opinion and teaches his disciples about the necessity of becoming humble. The disciples are called to trust God and put their confidence in God, and like little children they should not aspire to be looked up to, but simply allow God to look after them.

Do I struggle with pride and arrogance? Do I trust God enough that God can make me a humble follower of Jesus?

