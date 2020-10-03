2 high-end KTV bars in Pasay shut down

Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano has ordered the immediate closure of two high-end KTV bars in Pasay City for violating the health protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rubiano said that Matrix Club and 78 Club at Hobbies of Asia, Macapagal Blvd. were raided by the police at about 11:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a call that are violating health protocols, serving of liquor, and curfew hours.

She said that 97 individuals – 19 male foreigners, eight female foreigners, two male Filipinos, and the 68 KTV bar employees were apprehended.

The Pasay mayor said that those apprehended were ordered to pay the fine of P1,000 each for violating the city ordinance mandating the wearing of face masks and face shields, curfew hour, and prohibiting serving and selling of liquor from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rubiano said that under the city’s liquor ban ordinance, restaurants and other establishments allowed to serve liquor are only permitted to sell up to two bottles of liquor.

She said that the city government is not yet allowing all KTV bars, including nightclubs, to operate under the general community quarantine (GCQ).

The Pasay mayor added that foreigners arrested by the police were found to be partying while KTV bars employees composed of security guards, waiters, bartenders, and customer assistants were not wearing face masks and face shields. (Jean Fernando)

