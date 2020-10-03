21 subjects enrolled in Lagundi clinical trials

By DHEL NAZARIO

Twenty-one subjects have been enrolled in the clinical trials for Lagundi as an adjunctive therapy against COVID-19 by the Department of Science and Technology.

DoST Secretary Fortunato dela Pena, during his weekly report Friday, said that 113 patients have been screened and 21 patients have been enrolled for the study from Quezon Institute Quarantine Center, Sta. Ana Hospital, and PNP-NCRPO Camp Bagong Diwa Quarantine Center.

The project’s application for clearance was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last August.

Last July, the DoST-Philippine Council for Health Research and Development approved clinical trials for Lagundi as adjuvant therapy. Dela Peña said that the University of the Philippines (UP)-Manila Research Ethics Board has provided the ethics clearance for the clinical trials.

The DoST has been looking at the effectiveness of certain herbal medicines against COVID-19 since April.

The clinical trials is s a five-month project implemented by Dr. Cecilia C. Maramba from the University of the Philippines Manila which aims to determine if Lagundi, as adjuvant therapy, can provide symptomatic relief for mild COVID-19 patients without comorbidities.

It also aims to determine if Lagundi can decrease the number of patients who progress from mild to moderate or severe cases. As an adjuvant therapy, it will be used alongside the primary or main treatment of diseases.

