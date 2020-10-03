Boxer Nietes signs deal with Dubai-based promotions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JONAS TERRADO

Donnie Nietes is hoping to get marquee fights he has long desired after becoming the second boxer from the recently-closed ALA Promotions to sign with MTK Global and D4G Promotions.

MTK announced the signing of the four-division world champion late Friday, almost a month after the Dubai-based firm signed Nietes’ fellow ALA stablemate Albert Pagara to an “advisory deal.”

The 38-year-old has been inactive since claiming the vacant WBO super flyweight crown with a victory over Japanese Kazuto Ioka on New Year’s Eve 2018 in Macau.

Nietes vacated the belt months after to seek possible fights against Mexican Juan Francisco Estrada, Nicaraguan Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez or Srisaket Sor Rungvisai of Thailand.

However, Nietes didn’t see action the whole duration of 2019, then saw the ALA stable close shop in July due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m happy with what I’ve achieved so far. The journey has been wonderful and I will forever cherish how I worked hard in building my successful career. I’m not done yet and I am now hoping to get a fight with Estrada, Rungvisai and Chocolatito,” said Nietes in a statement.

By inking a deal with MTK, Nietes is looking to make his long-awaited return in a few months time.

“I want to be back as soon as possible. Whether it be December or January. I am currently preparing already and I am pleased to be going back in the ring after two years. I will bring pride to MTK Global, D4G Promotions and my country Philippines,” he said.

Paul Gibson, MTK Global’s chief strategy officer, said Nietes’ new stable plans to line up big fights within the division.

“He’s already had tremendous success in his career having won world titles in four-weight classes, and we’re confident of securing some huge fights for him in the always-entertaining super-flyweight division,” said Gibson.

comments