June Mar gets ‘high’ after first practice since injury

BY JONAS TERRADO

San Miguel Beer star June Mar Fajardo on Friday stepped onto the court for the first time since hurting his right shin in practice last February.

The reigning six-time PBA Most Valuable Player spent an hour honing his shooting skills at the Beermen’s practice facility in Acropolis Village with help from Beermen assistant coach Boycie Zamar and Andrew Buhalan.

“After (eight) long months, nakabalik na din sa court. Slowly but surely lang,” Fajardo said after a YouTube video of his training while also thanking those who supported him since his road to recovery began.

Fajardo spent most of the session practicing on his medium range jumpers, even attempting from the three-point arc. The 6-foot-10 gentle giant is known for working on his shooting beyond the rainbow territory during SMB practices.

The session should boost Fajardo’s morale as he continues to recover from the injury that will sideline him for the resumption of the PBA season on Oct. 11 inside the bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

San Miguel remains a favorite to win a sixth straight Philippine Cup sans Fajardo, as shown last March 8 when it beat Magnolia 94-78 in the only PBA game before the suspension.

