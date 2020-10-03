Lakers unstoppable in NBA playoffs with Black Mamba jerseys

By CARLO ANOLIN

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to draw strength from the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant by wearing the Black Mamba jerseys.

The Lakers won Game 2 of the NBA Finals, 124-114, against the Miami Heat Friday (Saturday, Manila time) to take a 2-0 series lead.

With the recent victory, the LeBron James-led squad remained unstoppable in the playoff series at 4-0 while wearing the uniforms dedicated to Bryant, who perished in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others last January.

The Lakers’ first three wins came from eliminating the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets.

“Well it’s always special to be able to represent someone that meant so much, not only to the game but obviously to the Lakers organization for 20 plus years,” said James, who flirted with a triple-double of 33 points, nine assists and nine rebounds.

“And for us to honor him, being on the floor, this is what it’s all about.”

James also gave a shout out to Vanessa, Kobe’s widow, and the entire Bryant family after the game.

“They’re with us — we’re with you guys. We love you guys and hopefully we make them proud by wearing these uniforms tonight and through the course of the post-season,” the 35-year-old James added.

Meanwhile, James and tandem Anthony Davis reached another milestone for the Lakers franchise.

Per ESPN, the two became the first pair of Lakers to score 30 plus points in a Finals game since Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal did in Game 3 against the New York Nets in 2002.

Davis also joined Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan, Rick Barry and Hal Greer in an exclusive club with 30 plus points in the first two Finals game after chalking up 32 points, 14 rebounds and one assist.

Should the series make it to Game 7, the Lakers will be seen wearing the Black Mamba jerseys anew.

