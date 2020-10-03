Man’s body inside sack found floating on Pasig River

Authorities are now investigating the death of a man whose body was wrapped inside a sack and was found floating along Pasig River on Friday.

Police said probers are still investigating the motive behind the death of the victim whose identity is still being verified.

According to an initial police report, the victim’s body was fished out from Pasig River along the portion of Coronado corner Sanibiy Streets in Barangay Hulo, Mandaluyong at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The victim was wearing a green a t-shirt and blue pants. A black sling bag containing various cards was also found in his possession.

Police said the sack containing the victim’s body was discovered by an environmental staff of the barangay who then reported it to the Emergency Quick Response Team near the area.

The body was lifted to a funeral home for safekeeping, while a request for autopsy examination was already prepared to determine the victim’s cause of death. (Jhon Casinas)

