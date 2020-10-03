Nicki Minaj is now a mom

BY NEIL RAMOS

Billboard.com confirmed in a report that pop star Nicki Minaj welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty on Sept. 30 in Los Angeles.

The baby’s name and gender has yet to be revealed, though.

The 37-year-old rapper announced her pregnancy last July posting a series of baby bump pictures on Instagram.

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes,” Minaj wrote at one point.

The rapper, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj, tied the knot with Kenneth October last year.

