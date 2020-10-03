Pinoy boxer out to impress versus Mexican

By JONAS TERRADO

It will be the turn of Mark Magsayo to hopefully catch the attention of the US boxing fans as he takes on late replacement Rigoberto Hermosillo of Mexico in a 10-round fight in Los Angeles.

Magsayo, in his first fight under MP Promotions, tries to remain unbeaten in their featherweight bout that will serve as co-main event of a Premier Boxing Champions card at the Microsoft Theater.

The fight will be aired on FOX Sports 1 in the US, giving Magsayo a chance to shine in front of a US cable audience.

Magsayo, who has won all 20 fights before signing with Manny Pacquiao’s stable, came in at 127 lbs while Hermosillo tipped the scales at 126.6 lbs.

Odds favor the 25-year-old Magsayo but MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons is wary of Hermosillo, who became the Boholano native’s opponent after Jose Harro suddenly announced his retirement.

Hermosillo, 28, has a record of 10-2-1-1, having lost his last two fights.

“It’s definitely going to be an acid test for him. He’s fighting a tough Mexican,”

said Gibbons during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

“The guy doesn’t have a big record, but he had a lot of fights amateur-wise in Mexico. His record is very deceiving and he’s a very tough, rugged southpaw,” added Gibbons.

Magsayo’s fight comes a week after fellow MP stablemate John Riel Casimero retained the WBO bantamweight crown with a third round stoppage of Duke Micah.

