Speaker-in-waiting Velasco speaks out

A tight hold to the power of the purse that will guarantee undue advantage to him and his closest allies is the reason why Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has refused to honor the term-sharing agreement for the speakership and to totally disregard presidential persuasion to step down on Oct. 14.

In a late night Facebook Live appearance on Friday, Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco made this accusation in response to the alleged “coordinated lies and misinformation” that the Cayetano camp has launched as part of the speaker’s bid to remain in power in the House.

“For the last past months, the attacks have escalated to malign me and paint me as power hungry and evil. In spite of these, I have kept quiet as a true gentleman and statement out of respect for the President,” said Velasco, chairman of the House Committee on Energy and a partymate of President Duterte.

The administration lawmaker said Cayetano’s real intention in refusing to honor the commitment he made under the 15-21 term sharing agreement for the House leadership was linked to the House’s exercise of power of the purse.

The proposed 2021 national budget is currently being deliberated in the plenary when Cayetano and his allies launched moves to disrupt the process by making the term-sharing agreement the center of controversy.

“Marahil marami ang nagtataka sa ating mga kababayan kung bakit po tayo nagkakagulo ngayon sa Kongreso. Bakit ayaw bumitiw ni Speaker Cayetano at ng kanyang barkada sa poder?

“Simple lang po: BUDGET (Maybe many of our countrymen are surprised about the on-going conflict in Congress. Why Cayetano and his allies don’t want to give up power. This is simple: Budget),” he said.

He said a majority of House members expecting equitable and fair distribution of budgetary allocation to congressional districts were actually dismayed that this is now happening.

It was recalled that during the committee deliberations for the budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways, Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves accused Cayetano and close ally, Deputy Speaker LRay Villafuerte, of cornering billions of pesos in funding for their legislative districts.

This was the second time that lawmakers questioned Villafuerte for getting huge allocations for his congressional district.

“Is this why Speaker Cayetano and his sidekicks are adamant and fiercely fighting the peaceful transition of House leadership? Is this why Speaker Cayetano is trying to blackmail President Duterte and hold the budget hostage if his term is not extended,” asked Velasco.

He stressed: “But in his desperate attempt to hang on to, and tighten his grip on, the House leadership, Speaker Cayetano shamelessly and unabashedly resorted to attacking me and spreading lies.”

Despite the brewing trouble that already resulted in the relief of a close Velasco ally from the top leadership, the Marinduque lawmaker assured Duterte and Filipinos that he “will abide by our agreement despite the unwillingness of Speaker Cayetano.”

“Let us stop the theatrics and pass a budget that is responsive to the needs of our people,” he said.

Velasco also vehemently denied accusations from the Cayetano camp that he is lazy and inactive.

“This is a complete falsehood. I have always worked quietly and consistently away from the camera,” he explained.

The senior administration lawmaker rejected claims by Cayetano that he plotted to unseat the speaker even before his term under the agreement could be concluded.

He said the Cayetano’s accusation “defies reason” clearly because he expected to take over the speakership soon. (Ben Rosario)

