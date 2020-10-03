‘Vindicated’ ex-UST coach hopes police report will help lift UAAP ban

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kristel Satumbaga

Former University of Santo Tomas coach Aldin Ayo hopes the report of the Sorsogon City Police Office clearing him of any wrongdoing during the team’s so-called “Sorsogon bubble’ will boost his appeal for UAAP to reconsider its indefinite ban imposed on him.

In a statement released Friday, Ayo said he feels “vindicated” by the findings which absolved him of legal responsibilities pertaining to the alleged violations of government health protocols.

“I have dutifully raised matters overlooked by the UST fact-finding committee in their findings which became the basis for the UAAP decision. These pertinent matters, if properly considered, may significantly alter the decision of the UAAP board,” Ayo said.

“The result of the investigation conducted by the proper government authorizes, the PNP, on the ground – at my house and farm, will certainly complement my position on the matter: that I have not in any way violated any national and local government health protocol or IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) regulations.”

The UAAP slapped Ayo with an indefinite ban based on UST’s internal probe findings that concluded Ayo endangered the health and well-being of his players when they travelled to Capuy, Sorsogon.

However, the office of Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero certified a police report that said “there was no UST sanctioned team basketball training conducted at the domicile of Mr. Aldin V. Ayo nor was there any prohibited basketball activities conducted by his guests outside of his residence and within the jurisdiction of the Province of Sorsogon.”

Ayo said in a sworn statement that during the stay, the players were engaged in “farm work” and were allowed to train in the basketball court and gyms individually as opposed to reports.

They have also obtained necessary travel documents, conducted tests and followed the 14-day quarantine.

“It is understandable that many people will find it hard to believe that basketball players can also be engaged in farm work and training, and planting trees,” Ayo said.

Ayo even challenged his critics to come to his place and see for themselves his athletes’ fruits of labors.

“Come to my house and farm in Capuy, Sorsogon and see for yourself,” he said.

comments