4.4 quake hits Surigao del Sur

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY MIKE CRISMUNDO

BUTUAN CITY – A 4.4-magnitude earthquake hit Surigao del Sur province early Sunday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

In its bulletin, Phivolcs said the tremor was recorded at 2:32 a.m.

The epicenter was plotted 79 kilometers northeast of Bayabas town, Surigao del Sur province.

The tremor had a shallow depth of only 7 kms, Phivolcs said.

The tectonic earthquake was an aftershock of a 5.7-magnitude earthquake last September 21 in Bayabas, Surigao Del Sur, the state agency said.

The Surigao del Sur provincial disaster risk reduction and management council (PDRRMC) reported no damage or injury. (Mike Crismundo)

comments