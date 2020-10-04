Bataan nuke plant revival opposed

BY LESLIE AQUINO

The provincial government and the Diocese of Bataan are united against rehabilitation of the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant in Morong, Bataan.

“The voice of our people is strongly, openly ‘no,'” Balanga Bishop Ruperto Santos said.

Santos said they are opposed to its revival as they know the real situation and condition of BNPP very well.

“It is sitting on dormant volcano, it will never produce added electricity and the cost of rehabilitation will only be ways and means for graft and corruption as its construction is founded on greed,” he said.

“Our future or our future on energy is not on BNPP. It is danger and destruction,” added Santos.

In 2018, Santos said the issue of the revival of the mothballed BNPP should be put to “eternal rest.”

Santos said reviving the BNPP is a waste of money as it will not be beneficial to the country.

He said there is no point and no reason to rehabilitate BNPP since it was not functionable, was defective, and dangerous.

Built during martial law, the 620-megawatt BNPP was never activated following the Chernobyl disaster in Russia in 1986.

President Duterte had earlier ordered authorities to consult the residents of Bataan on the possible revival of the BNPP.

