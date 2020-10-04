Marian Rivera to make theater debut

BY NEIL RAMOS

After making a name for her­self as a bankable actress and product endorser, Marian Rivera is now to conquer another artis­tic platform: Theater.

She is set to appear in a virtual adaptation of “Oedipus Rex,” as confirmed by writer and direc­tor Katski Flores via Instagram, recently.

Posting a screenshot of a virtual group call that included the actress, she wrote, “This is a launching pad. Welcome to the tribe, Marian Rivera! Enjoy and stay, will you?”

Rivera replied with a curt: “Maraming salamat.”

Yan Yuzon, who is also part of the play, expressed excitement with Rivera’s participation.

He described Rivera as “one of the country’s greatest film and television actors.”

“(I am excited) to be a student with her and everyone else on this squad trying to learn how we might be able to bring the theater to the people in the midst of a great pandemic,” he said.

Yuzon went on to reveal the play, titled “Password: 03d1pu5_R3x,” as staged by Tanghalang Ateneo, will be made available to the public via Zoom.

