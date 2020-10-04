Topex Robinson named LPU sports director

By WAYLON GALVEZ

Topex Robinson is staying put at Lyceum of the Philippines University in the NCAA as sports director and head of basketball operations after he was named as interim coach of the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters in the PBA.

Robinson relinquished his position as head coach of the Lyceum Pirates to chief lieutenant Jeff Perlas.

“I’m still going to be part of LPU, I’ll still do the basketball operations,” said Robinson at the sports show The Chasedown at One PH on CignalTV last Saturday.

“When I took over Phoenix, I told the Phoenix management that I’m not going to leave LPU, and we had a compromise. It’s a blessing for me to have a compromise with the two – LPU and Phoenix.”

Robinson had his first coaching experience with his alma mater San Sebastian. He coached for two years there before leaving for Lyceum in 2015.

In 2017, he guided the team powered by CJ Perez to a perfect 18-0 record but San Beda swept the Pirates 2-0 in the Finals.

LPU made it back to the Finals the following year, but lost again to the Red Lions 2-1 in the best-of-three title series.

The 5’11’’ Robinson, who played five years in the now defunct MBA and nine seasons in the PBA, was part of Alaska’s coaching staff before he joined Phoenix in 2018 when Louie Alas took over as coach.

Last month, the Fuel Masters let go of Alas and elevated Robinson as the team’s interim coach.

“Before I said yes to Phoenix I already had a talk with our owners – with the Laurels…with president Bobby Laurel. I told him about the opportunity with Phoenix,” said Robinson, who remains under contract with the school for three more years.

“One thing I’m blessed with the LPU family is that they never stopped me from doing this. This is part of my growth as a coach.”

