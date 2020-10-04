Unbeaten Magsayo prevails over Mexican foe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JONAS TERRADO

Unbeaten Mark Magsayo prevailed over Mexican Rigoberto Hermosillo via a 10-round split decision Sunday morning Manila time in his first ring appearance as a member of Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions.

Magsayo’s power punches throughout the action-packed fight enabled him to get the nod from two of the three judges in the co-main event of the Premier Boxing Champions’ card at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and aired on US cable channel Fox Sports 1.

The 28-year-old Bohol native improved to a perfect 21-0 despite being behind in Compubox numbers.

Hermosillo landed 181 punches compared to 136 for the Filipino and also had a 856-417 advantage in punches thrown.

But judge Rudy Barragan surprisingly had it 100-90 while Zachary Young scored the bout at 96-94 in favor of Magsayo.

Third judge Lou Moret handed the fight to Hermosillo at 96-94.

“I’m very happy to get this victory,” said Magsayo, who thanked trainer Freddie Roach for helping him prepare for the bout. “Freddie got me in great shape for this fight and I’m happy working with him. I faced a tough fighter tonight, but I know I’m ready to beat anyone in the division.”

The 28-year-old Magsayo appeared to have scored a knockdown in the penultimate round with a left hook followed by a barrage of punches, but was ruled as a slip by referee Jack Reiss.

“Magsayo is one of the best punchers in our gym. He wasn’t letting his hands go enough tonight,” said Roach. “We just need him to keep throwing more combinations, but he did enough to win the fight tonight and we’re grateful for that.”

Hermosillo, a last-minute replacement after original opponent Jose Harro suddenly retired, fought toe-to-toe with Magsayo for most of the fight but his performance didn’t prevent him from losing for the third straight time.

comments