Vina’s phone snatched in EDSA

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Opening your car window to grab a bit of fresh air is a huge no-no particularly when travers­ing EDSA.

Vina Morales learned this the hard way, recently.

The singer-actress fell victim to a snatcher who took advan­tage of the slight opening to grab her cellphone.

The actress recalled the har­rowing incident on Instagram Saturday.

She wrote, “Ngayon ko lang po naranasan eto, may nag snatch ng phone ko sa loob ng kotse ko habang gamit ko po, naiwan ko pong bukas ang window habang nasa EDSA…”

Probably emboldened by her appearance in several action films with former boyfriend Robin Padilla, Morales shared she tried to run after the culprit but to no avail.

Similar to scenes seen on film, the police arrived a tad too late.

In the end, they simply asked Morales to file a complaint at a nearby station, something she refused given the current health crisis.

She said, “Telepono lang naman yun pero nalulungkot ako kasi bakit may mga ganung tao.”

In any case, Morales cautioned her followers to be more careful when out on the streets – some­thing that she will definitely remember to put in practice from now on.

