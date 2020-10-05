A fun of golf for Ravena, Racela at Mimosa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Waylon Galvez

The resumption of the PBA Philippine Cup is set on Sunday, but the competitive atmosphere inside the PBA bubble already started for Blackwater coach Nash Racela and Phoenix star guard Kiefer Ravena.

Not on the hardcourt but on the golf course.

On Monday, the two played a fun of golf at the Mimosa Golf Course inside the Clark Free Port Zone in Pampanga, and they enjoyed every bit of the action.

“Solo namin ang course,” said Racela in a message to Manila Bulletin-Tempo.

“Most likely maintenance day ng Mimosa kaya closed ang course. I think na-accommodate lang din tayo,” added Racela, who – like Ravena – has been playing golf for several years now.

The 6-foot-1 Ravena fell in love with golf two years ago after he was suspended by FIBA so embraced the sport with gusto.

Few active players are also into golf, including two-time PBA Most Valuable Player James Yap of Rain or Shine, and Elite players Matt Salem and Diego Dario.

Ex-PBA player and current NLEX coaching staff member Jojo Lastimosa, as well as San Miguel assistant coach George Gallent are also expected to play a round or two at the same golf course.

But Gallent stands out among them being a former junior golfer.

Aside from the golf course, other amenities inside the ‘bubble’ that players and coaches can use include billiards tables and swimming pools, which NLEX used as part of recovery after its practice session.

These amenities have been made available to the PBA and members of the 12 squads for them to have other things to do since they are expected to spend two months inside the ‘bubble’.

comments